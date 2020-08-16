Tomas Ryan: Let’s do all we can to keep Covid-19 at bay in schools

As a scientist, I have long been of the opinion that education is the central function of society.
Many of us believe that education should sit as an equal or higher priority to healthcare. Schools promote children’s mental health and well-being, and help parents to go to work. On the other hand, we have to balance this essential function with risk. That is, risk to children, risk to teachers and risk to the community....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team