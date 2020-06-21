Sunday June 21, 2020
Tomás Ryan: In the fight against Covid-19, the metre debate is only the start

The physical distancing issue is an important one – but it is not the only variable to consider, and our public health guidelines must reflect the many nuances and complexities

21st June, 2020
The developing science on the Sars-CoV-2 virus strongly suggests that we need a cocktail of measures to maintain a low reproduction number and a stable suppression strategy

Back in October 2019, in a different world, I hosted a scientific colleague usually based at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto for a week in my research group at Trinity College.

As is often the case with international visitors, he gravitated towards the pubs of Dublin every evening – enjoying the bustle and sociability of a culture quite different from the sometimes sterile table service of most North American bars. A productive, collaborative week...

