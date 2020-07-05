Tomás Ryan: Health versus the economy is a false dichotomy

Whatever way we look at it, we are only at the end of the beginning of this pandemic. Covid-19 numbers are currently low in Ireland, but 11 million people have been infected worldwide and it is still accelerating.

Now in summer, it feels that every conversation on Covid-19 hinges around a notion of “balance”. We need to find a balanced approach to school reopening. A balanced approach to normal economic activity. A balanced approach to non-essential...