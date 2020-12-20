Subscribe Today
Three founders put more than €2m into new home healthcare start-up

Netwatch founders join serial entrepreneur Johnny Walker in Halocare, a suite of software products to monitor the movement and health of elderly people

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
20th December, 2020
Three founders put more than €2m into new home healthcare start-up
David Walsh, group chief executive of Halocare: the firm’s software can be used to monitor the health of the elderly at home Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

David Walsh and Niall Kelly, the founders of Netwatch, and serial entrepreneur Johnny Walker have put more than €2 million into their new Carlow-based start-up.

Halocare Group, set up earlier this year, has developed a suite of software products that can be used to monitor the movement and health of elderly people living at home.

The system, called Aura, has been designed to complement the duties of a carer, rather than replace them, and can...

