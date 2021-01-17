Third Covid-19 vaccine up for approval this month

A third Covid-19 vaccine could be approved by the end of this month, while a fourth is expected to be submitted for approval in February, according to the Irish head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Speaking at a virtual conference hosted by the Institute of International and European Affairs, Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, said a decision would be made on the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of January, while she “hoped”...