‘They know what to do if the cases are 6,000, and what to do if the cases are 600’ — departing head of test and trace

Niamh O’Beirne has lead the country’s contact tracing system since April 2020 and is confident she leaves behind a system that can cope with more Covid-19 surges

Cónal Thomas
12th November, 2021
Niamh O’Beirne says the early days of the pandemic were ‘really intense’. Picture: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Niamh O’Beirne is confident the Health Service Executive can manage the task she has spent the last 20 months undertaking, despite some of the highest incidence of Covid-19 yet seen in Ireland, including 5,483 new cases being confirmed today.

In April 2020, O’Beirne, Head of Business and People consulting at Ernst & Young, was seconded to the HSE to head up the country’s test and trace system.

Her tenure was only supposed...

