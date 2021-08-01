Thérapie to offer egg freezing service to women in their 20s

Thérapie Medical Group will be targeting women as young as 21 for egg freezing in its new fertility venture, its chief executive has said.

Thérapie Fertility, which opened earlier this month, is advertising itself as Ireland’s most affordable fertility clinic. It plans to use social media influencers to advertise egg freezing and fertility preservation to prospective clients in their early 20s.

“Fertility preservation is the future, so we think kids...