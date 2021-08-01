Subscribe Today
Thérapie to offer egg freezing service to women in their 20s

The group best known for providing cosmetic Botox and laser hair removal has invested €10 million in three new fertility clinics

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
1st August, 2021
Thérapie to offer egg freezing service to women in their 20s
Phillip McGlade and Dr John Kennedy of Thérapie Fertility are courting corporate clients as well as individuals for their new venture. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Thérapie Medical Group will be targeting women as young as 21 for egg freezing in its new fertility venture, its chief executive has said.

Thérapie Fertility, which opened earlier this month, is advertising itself as Ireland’s most affordable fertility clinic. It plans to use social media influencers to advertise egg freezing and fertility preservation to prospective clients in their early 20s.

“Fertility preservation is the future, so we think kids...

