The zero-sum game: is Covid-19 elimination our only option?

In the week that the new US president Joe Biden honoured the 400,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19, Ireland’s own death toll continued to climb.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had warned that there may be as many as 1,000 deaths this month from the disease. As of Friday, 582 people had died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the year – more than one-fifth of the total death toll since...