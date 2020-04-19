Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The Swedish model: a Scandinavian outlier tackles Covid-19 its own way

Rather than impose social distancing measures and force businesses to close, the Scandinavian country has taken a hands-off approach – with deeply mixed results

19th April, 2020
As of Thursday, more than 1,300 people had died from Covid-19 in Sweden, while there were more than 12,500 confirmed cases, as numbers surged. Picture: Getty

Sweden has been an outlier in Europe, and indeed most of the world, with its approach to Covid-19. Instead of the widespread social restrictions and mass business closures imposed by most countries impacted by the pandemic, it chose a more hands-off approach, depending largely on individual responsibility to maintain social distancing to stem the spread of the virus.

Initial restrictions were minimal compared to its European neighbours. The Swedish government recommended refraining from non-essential travel,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

EU guidelines paint a portrait of the new normal

‘Slow and steady’ is the European Commission’s recommended approach to lifting Covid-19 restrictions, as Danes dash to the reopened hairdressers and Austrians play it safe in the parks

Daniel Murray | 6 hours ago

The limits of testing and the phantom of the false negative

The globally approved test for Covid-19, while very accurate, is not infallible – and cases can be missed

Danielle Barron | 6 hours ago

Private hospitals deal hits snag as consultants seek clarity on terms

Hundreds of private consultants have contributed to a legal fund, with some suggesting they will initiate legal action over the current impasse

Susan Mitchell | 6 hours ago