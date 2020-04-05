The stark reality for restaurateurs

Keep yourself informed about the progress of the coronavirus pandemic in Ireland and abroad with The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast.

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland joins host Nadine O‘Regan on the podcast today to explain the devastating impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the restaurant sector, his take on the response of insurance companies to restaurateur‘s struggles and the long term prospects for the industry.

