The Second Wave: Susan Mitchell on Singapore, South Korea and Europe

Health Editor Susan Mitchell and Nadine O'Regan discuss the global implications of new clusters of Covid-19 discovered in countries that had exited lockdown.
Rachel Lavin | 21 hours ago
The DJ and ‘Give Us The Night’ campaigner discusses what Ireland’s nightlife after lockdown could look like
As the Asthma Society of Ireland prepares to launch a new five-year strategic plan, its chief executive explains why flexibility is key in uncertain times