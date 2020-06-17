The programme for government: Empty promises or impressive ambition?

Scientists have set out three possible scenarios for how the next phase of Covid-19 will evolve, but none of them predict the disappearance of the virus
Michael Brennan, the Business Post‘s political editor, and Aidan Regan, associate professor in the school of politics and international relations in UCD, join Nadine O'Regan to discuss the programme for government. Plus: author Debra MacKenzie on her new book on Covid-19.
Preparations are underway to resume cancer screening, but it’s not as simple as reopening a hardware store. The CervicalCheck screening programme involves a wide range of people and processes integrated into a health service that is just getting back on its feet
In a special Business Post analysis, Susan Mitchell and Rachel Lavin crunch the coronavirus numbers to reveal the sobering truth that the death rate in Ireland is considerably higher than that of many other European countries