Wednesday June 17, 2020
The programme for government: Empty promises or impressive ambition?

Michael Brennan, the Business Post‘s political editor, and Aidan Regan, associate professor in the school of politics and international relations in UCD, join Nadine O'Regan to discuss the programme for government. Plus: author Debra MacKenzie on her new book on Covid-19.

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
17th June, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic
