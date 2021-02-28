‘The next few weeks will give us hope if we can hang in there’

The sun finally shone last week and indeed it looked like brighter days are most definitely ahead. As he launched the revamped living with Covid-19 plan, the Taoiseach declared that “the end is now truly in sight”.

An expected extension to the current level of restrictions until April 5 was tempered by the announcement of the phased reopening of schools from tomorrow, March 1, as well as the expansion of childcare services, and...