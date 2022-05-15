The maternity hospital land war: a battle between principles and pragmatism

Donna Cooney once cycled to Stephen Donnelly’s office carrying a petition signed by 12,000 people, asking him to halt the plan to relocate the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) from Holles Street in central Dublin to the St Vincent’s Hospital campus at Elm Park.

The Green Party councillor from north Dublin did not get to see the Minister for Health in person, so instead she dropped off the large bundle of printed-out signatures...