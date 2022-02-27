The health tapes: More recordings reveal a health service running blind
Though the particulars of the leaked department recordings raised hackles, few politicians argue with the core issue that greater transparency and accountability for health spending is urgently needed if real reform of the system is to be achieved
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
On October 14, 2020, Stephen Donnelly addressed officials in the Department of Health to thank them for all their hard work in helping to secure a record budget.
“The budget is incredible. The work you have all done is absolutely incredible, and it’s going to save a lot of lives next year. Ultimately that’s what just happened: the biggest budget in the history of the state, even if you took out the gazillion euro for Covid. In...
