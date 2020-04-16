Thursday April 16, 2020
The fight against Covid-19 inside Ireland’s nursing homes

With 245 deaths since the pandemic began as well as reported shortages of PPE and tests for staff, have Ireland’s nursing homes been neglected?

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
16th April, 2020
Over the past few weeks there has been mounting concern about nursing homes in Ireland and their highly vulnerable population. A total of 245 nursing home residents have died since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic accounting for 55 per cent of all deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

Nursing homes are also reporting shortages of PPE as well as difficulties in obtaining tests for their residents and staff. Susan Mitchell and Nadine O’Regan ask if we have overly focused on the hospital system to the detriment of the nursing home sector?

