The fight against Covid-19 inside Ireland’s nursing homes

Over the past few weeks there has been mounting concern about nursing homes in Ireland and their highly vulnerable population. A total of 245 nursing home residents have died since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic accounting for 55 per cent of all deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

Nursing homes are also reporting shortages of PPE as well as difficulties in obtaining tests for their residents and staff. Susan Mitchell and Nadine O’Regan ask if we have overly focused on the hospital system to the detriment of the nursing home sector?

