Subscribe Today
Log In
The enemy within: the year of coronavirus

Health

The enemy within: the year of coronavirus

On New Year’s Eve 2019, a mysterious pneumonia strain was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. We could never have imagined then the devastating impact it was going to have on the world in the ensuing months

Danielle Barron
27th December, 2020

In almost 15 years of writing about health and medicine, I thought I had heard and seen it all. I have covered stories of national and international significance, unimaginable scandals and heartbreaking tragedies.

But when reports of a mysterious pneumonia with a high fatality rate emerged from China early in the new year, little did any of us know that we would ring out 2020 firmly in the grip of a novel coronavirus that had upended...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The pouches are sold under the brand name Nordic Spirit. Nicotine is absorbed into the bloodstream by placing a pouch between the upper lip and gum

Food Safety Authority weighs up legality of oral nicotine pouches

Health Rosanna Cooney 1 hour ago
We must control the border between North and South to protect human life. Picture: Getty

Tony O’Brien: Time to tighten borders and rules before it’s too late

Health Tony O'Brien 1 hour ago
Epidemiologists are rethinking their strategies for the virus given the more transmissible nature of the new variant. Picture: Getty

New Covid mutation could put our pandemic response at risk

Health Rachel Lavin 1 hour ago
More than one in ten patients left without being treated in some hospitals

Almost 90,000 ‘did not waits’ left A&E before treatment in 2019

Health Ken Foxe 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1