Professor Sam McConkey joins Susan Mitchell and Nadine O’Regan to discuss the best exit strategies from Covid-19 plus his thoughts on a realistic time line towards a vaccine and whether Ireland’s historic take-up of the BCG vaccine really could mean that Ireland has increased protection over other countries from the coronavirus.

