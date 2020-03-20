The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: The Irish surge and difficult triage decisions

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad. Nadine O'Regan is joined by Susan Mitchell, Health Editor of the Business Post for news, analysis, best practice details and global developments.

In episode three, Susan and Nadine discuss the surge in Irish cases and the difficult triage decisions that HSE staff will face as ICU‘s reach full capacity.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Soundcloud