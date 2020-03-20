Friday March 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: The Irish surge and difficult triage decisions

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
20th March, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on coronavirus and Covid-19

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad. Nadine O'Regan is joined by Susan Mitchell, Health Editor of the Business Post for news, analysis, best practice details and global developments.

In episode three, Susan and Nadine discuss the surge in Irish cases and the difficult triage decisions that HSE staff will face as ICU‘s reach full capacity.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Soundcloud

Share this post

Related Stories

Civil Defence drafted in to help with coronavirus testing

Volunteers in midlands and south to transport samples and drive clinicians as state steps up Covid-19 testing

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: Leo's speech and WhatsApp misinformation

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell | 2 days ago

The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: Global developments and availability of testing

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell | 2 days ago