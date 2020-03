The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad.

In episode five, host Nadine O‘Regan is joined by Business Post Markets Editor Ian Guider to discuss the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on Irish businesses and the economy at large as well as what it will take to get us all back on our feet.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

