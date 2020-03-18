Wednesday March 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: Leo's speech and WhatsApp misinformation

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
18th March, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on coronavirus and Covid-19

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad. Nadine O'Regan is joined by Susan Mitchell, Health Editor of the Business Post for news, analysis, best practice details and global developments.

In episode one, Nadine and Susan discuss Leo Varadkar's address to the nation, the spread of misinformation on WhatsApp and the continued importance of physical distancing.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Soundcloud

Share this post

Related Stories

Introducing The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell | 1 day ago

Leading the charge against Covid-19

With the virus spreading by the minute, a group of Ireland’s top medical specialists have come together to pool their knowledge and share learnings from those already battling the coronavirus in Italy and China

Susan Mitchell | 3 days ago

We can’t fight this virus on our own,’ doctors warn

Top medics say Ireland needs to follow the lead of countries that have implemented strict measures and controlled the spread of Covid-19

Susan Mitchell | 3 days ago