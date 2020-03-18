The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: Leo's speech and WhatsApp misinformation

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad. Nadine O'Regan is joined by Susan Mitchell, Health Editor of the Business Post for news, analysis, best practice details and global developments.

In episode one, Nadine and Susan discuss Leo Varadkar's address to the nation, the spread of misinformation on WhatsApp and the continued importance of physical distancing.

