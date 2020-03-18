Thursday March 19, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: Global developments and availability of testing

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
18th March, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on coronavirus and Covid-19

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad. Nadine O'Regan is joined by Susan Mitchell, Health Editor of the Business Post for news, analysis, best practice details and global developments.

In episode two, Susan and Nadine discuss global developments in the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on the latest news from China and South Korea as well as the general availability of testing.

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Soundcloud

