The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: Global developments and availability of testing

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad. Nadine O'Regan is joined by Susan Mitchell, Health Editor of the Business Post for news, analysis, best practice details and global developments.

In episode two, Susan and Nadine discuss global developments in the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on the latest news from China and South Korea as well as the general availability of testing.

