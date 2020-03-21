Saturday March 21, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: Coping strategies during a crisis

Host Nadine O‘Regan is joined by psychotherapist and author of ’The Burnout Solution‘ Siobhán Murray for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
21st March, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on coronavirus and Covid-19

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad.

In episode four, host Nadine O‘Regan is joined by psychotherapist and author of ’The Burnout Solution‘ Siobhán Murray for a discussion on how to look after your mental health during a pandemic.

If you would like to get in touch with Siobhán you can reach her through her website twistingthejar.com or email her at [email protected]

Stream the podcast with the player below or follow the links to your preferred listening platform:

