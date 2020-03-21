The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: Coping strategies during a crisis

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast will keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad.

In episode four, host Nadine O‘Regan is joined by psychotherapist and author of ’The Burnout Solution‘ Siobhán Murray for a discussion on how to look after your mental health during a pandemic.

If you would like to get in touch with Siobhán you can reach her through her website twistingthejar.com or email her at [email protected]

