Sunday March 15, 2020
Health

The Chinese way: How a vast country got coronavirus under control

Region-wide lockdowns, cutting-edge technology and ingenious strategies all helped to slow the spread of Covid-19 in China to a small trickle. How much of this is possible to replicate in Ireland?

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
15th March, 2020

China has been the nation worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak. It is the world’s most populous country with a population of 1.4 billion and, with about 81,000 cases, it has a confirmed infection rate of 0.00579 per cent.

Accordingly, 5.67 in every 100,000 people in China have been infected by the virus, or, to be more precise, are confirmed cases.

Initial modelling by the health service in Ireland estimated that a minimum of 30 per cent of...

