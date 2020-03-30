Monday March 30, 2020
The China report

Shanghai resident Tracy Wang joins Nadine O‘Regan on The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast to provide an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in China

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
30th March, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on coronavirus and Covid-19

Tracy Wang, a marketing professional based in Shanghai, joins Nadine O‘Regan for a discussion on the steadily improving situation in China.

