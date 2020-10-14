The Budget explained in graphs: Health and social protection are the big winners

Budget 2021 saw the largest increases in spending go to health and social protection as the government tries to counteract the worst effects of the pandemic and recession in the coming year.
According to departmental spending data, allocations to the Department of Health rose 21 per cent, increasing by €3.79 billion to a total of €22.1 billion.
Spending on the Department of Social Protection has risen by €1.93 billion to €23 billion, a boost of 9 per cent.
