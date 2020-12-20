The big rollout: how the Covid-19 vaccine will be purchased, distributed and given

Brian MacCraith was at pains last week to emphasise the scale of the task ahead.

“The challenge in devising and implementing a vaccination programme of this scale, complexity and desire for speed is unparalleled here and around the world,” the chair of the high-level task force on Covid-19 vaccination told the Oireachtas health committee last week.

Just how big that challenge actually is was further outlined by the country’s vaccination strategy, announced last...