The audacity of hope: nations prepare for advent of vaccines

Tom Chivers got his Covid-19 vaccine way back in July.

Well, he might have. As a participant in the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial, the British science journalist was one of thousands who received either the actual vaccine during the summer, or a placebo.

“They gave me the jab and I had to just sit there for 20 minutes to make sure I didn’t go into anaphylactic shock,” Chivers told the Business Post. “The...