Sunday November 15, 2020
The audacity of hope: nations prepare for advent of vaccines

With viable Covid-19 vaccines just over the horizon, the work is under way creating distribution networks – and negotiating legalities and prices

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
15th November, 2020
Andrew Bowie, professor of Innate Immunology at Trinity College. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tom Chivers got his Covid-19 vaccine way back in July.

Well, he might have. As a participant in the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial, the British science journalist was one of thousands who received either the actual vaccine during the summer, or a placebo.

“They gave me the jab and I had to just sit there for 20 minutes to make sure I didn’t go into anaphylactic shock,” Chivers told the Business Post. “The...

