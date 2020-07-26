Terminally ill man writes to Donnelly over medical card eligibility

A man with terminal cancer has written to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, urging him to extend automatic eligibility for medical cards to all terminally ill patients.

John Wall was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2017, and subsequently had his medical card revoked twice after reviews by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

After an apology from the HSE, Wall’s medical card was reinstated, but he said that the process of reviewing emergency medical cards...