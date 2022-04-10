TCD spin-out Biologit raises €1 million from investors

Biologit, an Irish tech company focused on drug safety, has raised €1 million from investors.

Gerard Ryan, founder of Longboat Clinical, a clinical trials platform, David Shanahan, a life sciences veteran, and Enterprise Ireland have all lined up to back the Trinity College spin-out.

Founded by Nicole Baker and Bruno Ohana in 2019, the company has developed an artificial intelligence-powered platform that monitors scientific and medical literature to provide up-to-date information for clinical safety and pharmacovigilance.