Taoiseach confirms HSE staff recruitment likely to be half of funded target
Micheál Martin was speaking after leaked recordings of a department of health meeting were published by the Business Post
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the recruitment of new staff to the HSE is likely to be half of what the funded target is this year.
He was responding to Alan Kelly, the leader of the Labour Party, during leaders questions earlier today, who raised the issue of leaked recordings of a department of health meeting published by the Business Post on Sunday....
