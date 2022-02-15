Subscribe Today
Taoiseach confirms HSE staff recruitment likely to be half of funded target

Micheál Martin was speaking after leaked recordings of a department of health meeting were published by the Business Post

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
15th February, 2022
Taoiseach confirms HSE staff recruitment likely to be half of funded target
Micheál Martin said he was ‘impatient’ for quicker reform and progress in the health system, and said an integrated financial system was required if that reform was to be delivered. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that the recruitment of new staff to the HSE is likely to be half of what the funded target is this year.

He was responding to Alan Kelly, the leader of the Labour Party, during leaders questions earlier today, who raised the issue of leaked recordings of a department of health meeting published by the Business Post on Sunday....

