Wednesday April 15, 2020
Sweden’s unusual decisions

With its borders, businesses and schools still open, is Sweden prioritising the health of the economy over the health of its citizens?

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
15th April, 2020
The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is a new series from the Business Post, providing you with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic

Sweden is an international outlier in terms of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Whilst the government has recommended frequent hand washing, working from home where possible and self isolation for those who feel ill, their borders are still open, as are schools, eateries and gyms. On top of this Swedes are still flocking in their thousands to ski resorts. Susan Mitchell and Nadine O’Regan discuss the many factors informing this approach and the conflict emerging between the Swedish healthcare community and government officials as the pandemic progresses.

