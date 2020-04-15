Sweden’s unusual decisions

Sweden is an international outlier in terms of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Whilst the government has recommended frequent hand washing, working from home where possible and self isolation for those who feel ill, their borders are still open, as are schools, eateries and gyms. On top of this Swedes are still flocking in their thousands to ski resorts. Susan Mitchell and Nadine O’Regan discuss the many factors informing this approach and the conflict emerging between the Swedish healthcare community and government officials as the pandemic progresses.

