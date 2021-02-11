Susan O’Keeffe: If we want health service reform, we must listen to frontline workers

When the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) appeared before the Joint Oireachtas Health Committee earlier this week, the headlines surprised no one. They centred on the exhaustion of frontline health workers and the chaos of the early months of the pandemic. Not surprisingly, they also included details of the haphazard distribution of vaccines when they first arrived here just after Christmas.

No system is ever perfect, especially one under strain. Problems and obstacles are...