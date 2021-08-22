Surrogacy law must put the best interests of children at its heart

In 1978, the first IVF baby in the world was born in Britain. Eight years later, the first IVF baby was born in Ireland.

In 1985, surrogacy legislation was enacted and commenced in Britain. In Ireland today, some 36 years later, children born through surrogacy continue to exist in a limbo, having no recognised legal relationship with their second parent.

Surrogacy in Ireland has been the focus of substantial media attention during the last number of months as...