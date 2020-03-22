Supply chain reaction: the equipment shortfall that could cost countless lives

Healthcare workers workers “deserve more than soundbites”. So said Dr Nick Flynn, a Cork-based GP, when asked about the level of protective equipment being provided to doctors and nurses on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 last week.
While the HSE and government officials have sought to reassure medical staff on the issue, the workers themselves have said they are grappling with a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team