Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Supply chain reaction: the equipment shortfall that could cost countless lives

Healthcare workers in Ireland and beyond are fighting manfully to stop the spread of the supervirus – but as things stand, there are simply not enough facemasks and ventilators to go around

Susan Mitchell

Deputy Editor and Health Editor

@susmitchellsbp
22nd March, 2020
2
A medical worker wears protective goggles as she prepares to measure motorists’ body temperatures

Healthcare workers workers “deserve more than soundbites”. So said Dr Nick Flynn, a Cork-based GP, when asked about the level of protective equipment being provided to doctors and nurses on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 last week.

While the HSE and government officials have sought to reassure medical staff on the issue, the workers themselves have said they are grappling with a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

We need a stronger health service – and not just in times of crisis

The Covid-19 outbreak has highlighted the importance of public health medicine, but the service is badly in need of reform

Priscilla Lynch | 2 hours ago

Pharma firms scour archives in hunt for effective treatments

Repurposing existing drugs or trying out novel therapies could prove effective in treating Covid-19, but there are many ‘ifs’ and ‘maybes’ to be negotiated

Danielle Barron | 2 hours ago

Legal claims taken against CervicalCheck rise to 140

State Claims Agency also now dealing with ‘14 active cancer misdiagnosis claims against BreastCheck’

Susan Mitchell | 2 hours ago