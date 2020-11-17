Tuesday November 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

State will have to indemnify pharma companies ahead of Covid-19 vaccines roll-out

Irish government officials have already begun looking at the prospect of establishing a no-fault compensation scheme for all vaccines, the Business Post understands

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
17th November, 2020
The Business Post understands EU countries must set up indemnity schemes to take on the financial liability for potential adverse side effects related to the Covid-19 vaccines. Picture: Getty

The Irish state will have to indemnify Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers against certain civil liabilities if they want access to the European Commission’s pool of vaccines, the Business Post has learned.

The European Commission has conducted negotiations with several vaccine manufacturers and signed unpublished advance purchase agreements for hundreds of millions of doses on behalf of all member states, including Ireland.

The Business Post understands that those agreements include clauses to ensure member states...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Even if we get back on track today, we won’t have 100 cases a day until December 12’

Covid-19 analysis: Progress has stalled as testing numbers continue to fall

Rachel Lavin | 3 hours ago

Almost 100 babies severely affected by drugs born last year

Consequences include low birthweight and reduced head growth

Claire McNamara | 5 hours ago

Dublin firm set to launch home Covid-19 test here

LetsGetChecked has already provided 1.2 million tests in the US, and expects airlines to be its biggest customers in Europe

Ian Guider | 1 day ago