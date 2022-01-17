Subscribe Today
State paid GPs 40 per cent more during pandemic

Nearly €800 million per year flowed into practices due to remote consultations and involvement in vaccination rollout

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
17th January, 2022
State paid GPs 40 per cent more during pandemic
Figures released to the Business Post show the HSE paid €787 million in fees and services to GPs in 2020

GPs have received an increase of 40 per cent in their pay from the state over the course of the pandemic, the Business Post can reveal.

An analysis of fees and allowances paid to GPs over 2020 and 2021 shows a 40 per cent increase on 2019 expenditure by the HSE, coming close to €800 million per year.

The majority of the increase is attributable to the large volume of remote consultations carried out by general practices during...

