State paid GPs 40 per cent more during pandemic

GPs have received an increase of 40 per cent in their pay from the state over the course of the pandemic, the Business Post can reveal.

An analysis of fees and allowances paid to GPs over 2020 and 2021 shows a 40 per cent increase on 2019 expenditure by the HSE, coming close to €800 million per year.

The majority of the increase is attributable to the large volume of remote consultations carried out by general practices during...