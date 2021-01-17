State in bid to stock up on AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of approval

The government is in talks to secure an early delivery of a soon-to-be-approved Covid-19 vaccine, in a bid to speed up the nationwide immunisation programme amid concerns over potential delays.

According to well-placed sources, the state is trying to secure an advance shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine so it could be “in situ” at vaccination centres and GP clinics, ahead of an expected European market authorisation at the end of this month.

The...