Start-up to roll out Covid-19 test results that take 24 hours

Vida Care, a new Irish start-up is rolling out a Covid-19 test service that gives results within 24 hours, its chief executive said.
Its customers include schools, businesses and airlines.
"We are currently engaged with Irish meat processing companies and other businesses that are developing Covid-19 outbreak contingency plans,” Conor Kelly, its chief executive, said.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team