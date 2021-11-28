Subscribe Today
St Vincent’s set to build new €15m intensive care unit

Hospital’s ICU capacity has operated under ‘unsustainable pressure’ since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, says its director of operations

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th November, 2021
St Vincent’s set to build new €15m intensive care unit
St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin 4: ‘urgent need’ to expand its critical care capacity. Picture: Fergal Phillips

St Vincent’s Healthcare Group is planning to build a new €15 million intensive care unit (ICU) due to an “urgent need” for the hospital to expand its critical care capacity.

In a letter to Dublin City Council seen by the Business Post, Michele Tait, director of operations at St Vincent’s University Hospital, said the group’s 18-bed intensive care facility has been stretched throughout 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic....

