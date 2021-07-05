Subscribe Today
Spunout.ie to relaunch with new look

Youth information website for young people was viewed more than 2.3 million times last year

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
5th July, 2021
Spunout.ie to relaunch with new look
More than 170,000 people are provided with information on the website every month

Spunout.it, the youth information website, is relaunching tomorrow with a new look and continued “reliable information” for young people.

Support after self-harm was one of the most searched for pieces of advice on Spuntout.ie last year.

The “how to care for self harm wounds” fact sheet was viewed 48,809 times, Spunout figures showed.

