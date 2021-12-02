Subscribe Today
Specialist eating disorder unit delayed until at least mid-2022

A new unit at Mount Carmel Hospital in Dublin was due to open by the end of the year

Cónal Thomas
2nd December, 2021
A new unit at Mount Carmel Hospital was due to open by late 2021, Minister for State Mary Butler said in October.

The delivery of a new specialist eating disorder unit at a Dublin hospital has been delayed until at least mid-2022, despite a Government commitment that it would be in place by the end of this year.

A new unit at Mount Carmel Hospital was due to open by late 2021, Minister for State Mary Butler said in October, but the HSE has confirmed it will not open until June 2022 at the earliest.

Butler announced last year...

