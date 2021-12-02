Specialist eating disorder unit delayed until at least mid-2022
A new unit at Mount Carmel Hospital in Dublin was due to open by the end of the year
The delivery of a new specialist eating disorder unit at a Dublin hospital has been delayed until at least mid-2022, despite a Government commitment that it would be in place by the end of this year.
A new unit at Mount Carmel Hospital was due to open by late 2021, Minister for State Mary Butler said in October, but the HSE has confirmed it will not open until June 2022 at the earliest.
Butler announced last year...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Updated cost of new children’s hospital still ‘confidential’
Department of Health refuses to disclose costs associated with the project to Public Accounts Committee despite speculation that price could reach €2bn
Hospital group boards to be disbanded to make way for regional health areas
Boards are informed of imminent Sláintecare change by letter as their extended term of office expires
St Vincent’s set to build new €15m intensive care unit
Hospital’s ICU capacity has operated under ‘unsustainable pressure’ since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, says its director of operations
Fertility service opens more clinics to meet ‘20% rise in demand’
The clinical director of Sims IVF, which will open outlets in Dundalk and Limerick, says he expects no slowdown in business