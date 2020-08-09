‘Special effort’ needed to vaccinate children ahead of school return

“A special effort” is needed to prevent Irish children returning to school unvaccinated for preventable diseases, a United Nations agency has warned.

Robin Nandy, principal adviser and chief of immunisation at Unicef, said children going back to school needed to be protected from outbreaks of all diseases, not only Covid-19.

“A special effort is needed to catch children up on missed doses,” Nandy told the Business Post. “Ireland has had outbreaks of measles...