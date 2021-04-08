Some people with cystic fibrosis still awaiting Covid-19 vaccine, charity warns
Cystic Fibrosis Ireland expresses concern about younger patients who are at very high risk from the coronavirus but still have not received their jab
There is still a “minority” of people with cystic fibrosis waiting for their Covid-19 vaccine three and a half months into the rollout, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) has warned.
Philip Watt, CFI’s chief executive, said the organisation was concerned that some of those with cystic fibrosis had not been called for the jab.
Given the lower life expectancy associated with the multi-organ disease, many of those who are still waiting on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Top medic: ‘If the state can pay for Viagra, it can pay for extreme pregnancy sickness drugs’
Peter Boylan, a former master of the National Maternity Hospital, says hyperemesis gravidarum is a severe condition and it‘s reasonable to expect the drugs payment scheme to reimburse sufferers
Over 300 administered vaccine doses not recorded as given to priority groups
HSE says failure to record cohort of vaccine recipient may be due to poor record keeping or a technical issue
Praxis Care to hire 400 new carers as demand for services grows
The charity, which supports people with mental health problems and learning difficulties, is open to recruiting from hospitality sector as training will be provided
Private hospitals cry foul over surge capacity fees
Legal action has been threatened after the HSE said certain beds made available to cater for Covid-19 patients would not be paid for