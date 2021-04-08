Subscribe Today
Some people with cystic fibrosis still awaiting Covid-19 vaccine, charity warns

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland expresses concern about younger patients who are at very high risk from the coronavirus but still have not received their jab

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th April, 2021
Almost half of people with cystic fibrosis have had put off a hospital appointment due to Covid-19, impacting access to tests and specialist care. Picture: Getty

There is still a “minority” of people with cystic fibrosis waiting for their Covid-19 vaccine three and a half months into the rollout, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) has warned.

Philip Watt, CFI’s chief executive, said the organisation was concerned that some of those with cystic fibrosis had not been called for the jab.

Given the lower life expectancy associated with the multi-organ disease, many of those who are still waiting on...

