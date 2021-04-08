Some people with cystic fibrosis still awaiting Covid-19 vaccine, charity warns

There is still a “minority” of people with cystic fibrosis waiting for their Covid-19 vaccine three and a half months into the rollout, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) has warned.

Philip Watt, CFI’s chief executive, said the organisation was concerned that some of those with cystic fibrosis had not been called for the jab.

Given the lower life expectancy associated with the multi-organ disease, many of those who are still waiting on...