Sláintecare reform plan hit by new resignation
Dr Anthony O’Connor said that ‘the culture of collaboration, respect, community and engagement that had been envisaged by the Slaintecare report has been bulldozed’
A third key figure in the Sláintecare health reform plan has tendered his resignation.
Sláintecare is a cross-party plan to reform Ireland’s health service, to end the two-tier nature of access to healthcare and to prioritise services based on medical need rather than ability to pay.
Dr Anthony O’Connor, a consultant gastroenterologist at Tallaght Hospital, announced this evening that he was stepping down from the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council...
