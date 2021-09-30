Sláintecare reform plan hit by new resignation

A third key figure in the Sláintecare health reform plan has tendered his resignation.

Sláintecare is a cross-party plan to reform Ireland’s health service, to end the two-tier nature of access to healthcare and to prioritise services based on medical need rather than ability to pay.

Dr Anthony O’Connor, a consultant gastroenterologist at Tallaght Hospital, announced this evening that he was stepping down from the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council...