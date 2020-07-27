Monday July 27, 2020
Should you travel abroad? Dr Cillian De Gascun on the green list

The director of UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory on the risks associated with international travel and Dr Ann Devitt of the School of Education in Trinity College discusses the effectiveness of home-schooling

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
27th July, 2020
Nadine O'Regan is joined by Dr Cillian De Gascun and Dr Ann Devitt on the latest episode of the Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Is the government's green list a good idea? Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss Irish travel restrictions, as well as an important new Irish study into herd immunity in Ireland. Later in the podcast, which comes to you in association with Springboard, Nadine is joined by Dr Ann Devitt, director of research at the School of Education in Trinity College and one of the academics behind an interesting new survey into the effectiveness of home-schooling in Ireland.

