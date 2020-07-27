Should you travel abroad? Dr Cillian De Gascun on the green list

Is the government's green list a good idea? Dr Cillian De Gascun, director of UCD’s National Virus Reference Laboratory, joins Nadine O'Regan to discuss Irish travel restrictions, as well as an important new Irish study into herd immunity in Ireland. Later in the podcast, which comes to you in association with Springboard, Nadine is joined by Dr Ann Devitt, director of research at the School of Education in Trinity College and one of the academics behind an interesting new survey into the effectiveness of home-schooling in Ireland.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Soundcloud