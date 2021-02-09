Subscribe Today
Shortage of Covid-19 vaccines can be solved if knowledge is shared, experts say

Companies must open up their intellectual property rights to enable others to produce vaccines, an Oireachtas committee has been told

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
9th February, 2021
While most rich countries will be vaccinated by the end of 2021, much of the developing world will be waiting until 2023 or later to reach a critical mass of vaccination

The current global scarcity of Covid-19 vaccines is “artificial” and can be resolved by pharmaceutical companies sharing intellectual property (IP) rights to enable others to begin production, members of the Oireachtas heard today.

Kieran Harkin, of Access to Medicines Ireland, told the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs that most lower-income countries were not expected to be vaccinated until 2023 or later, and such a situation was not only morally wrong but would lead...

