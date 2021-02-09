Shortage of Covid-19 vaccines can be solved if knowledge is shared, experts say
Companies must open up their intellectual property rights to enable others to produce vaccines, an Oireachtas committee has been told
The current global scarcity of Covid-19 vaccines is “artificial” and can be resolved by pharmaceutical companies sharing intellectual property (IP) rights to enable others to begin production, members of the Oireachtas heard today.
Kieran Harkin, of Access to Medicines Ireland, told the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs that most lower-income countries were not expected to be vaccinated until 2023 or later, and such a situation was not only morally wrong but would lead...
