Shocking new report lays bare poor conditions at Rotunda

A stark new KPMG report into conditions at Dublin‘s Rotunda Hospital has detailed an “unacceptable” and “chronic” lack of space at the country‘s busiest maternity hospital, and described facilities for the care of critically ill women as among the poorest “in any hospital in Ireland to date”.
The new report, seen by the Business Post, comes following years of red flags being raised about the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team