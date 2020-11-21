Saturday November 21, 2020
Shattering the stigma: the pushback against HIV guilt

HIV used to be considered a death sentence. Today, thanks to huge medical advances, things are very different. But, as singer John Grant and activist and performer Rory O’Neill explain, popular preconceptions of those who have the condition can still be slow to change

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
21st November, 2020
3
John Grant on revealing he has HIV: ‘It was important for me to just be able to say it out loud and not feel shame about it.’ Picture: Ari Magg

John Grant mulled it over for a few days before he got on stage. Maybe he shouldn’t say anything at all, he thought, because it’s not a big deal. On the other hand he knew that he shouldn’t be afraid to say it and that by stating it publicly he would show he had nothing to hide.

In the end, under the gaze of thousands of fans catching their...

