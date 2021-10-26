Senator calls for Oireachtas committee on autism ‘as a matter of urgency’
Micheál Carrigy said a dedicated committee was needed for those with ‘lived experience’ to feed into a forthcoming government report on autism
A Fine Gael senator has written to the Oireachtas business committee calling for the establishment of a dedicated Oireachtas committee on autism as a matter of urgency.
Micheál Carrigy, whose son has autism, told the Business Post that a dedicated committee was needed so that those with “lived experience” could feed into a forthcoming government report on autism, being carried out by the Department of Health.
He also said...
